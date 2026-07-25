'It was like being in North Korea': Wangchuk alleges harassment at Safdarjung before shift to Medanta

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has hit out at his detractors who questioned his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, dismissing allegations that he had struck a "deal" with the Centre.

He said he called off the fast only after receiving a written assurance from the government, citing concerns over a possible crackdown on protesters in Delhi and recalling the 2025 firing on youths in Ladakh. Wangchuk also questioned critics who sought a "character certificate" to validate his commitment to the students' movement.

In a video posted on YouTube late Friday night, Wangchuk also shared footage of a confrontation with security personnel at Safdarjung Hospital, where he was seen repeatedly demanding that he either be arrested or allowed to leave.

He alleged that after being taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner", claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

"It was like being in North Korea," Wangchuk said, alleging that even after the Delhi High Court allowed him to shift to Medanta Hospital, he was prevented from leaving Safdarjung Hospital for several hours.

However, the Safdarjung Hospital has said that the video was recorded before its administration received the written order of the high court.

Responding to the video, Safdarjung authorities said it was “purportedly recorded" by Wangchuk's aides inside the hospital on July 21 in a designated no-videography zone and released only on Friday.

Wangchuk said he agreed to end his indefinite fast only after the Centre gave a written assurance that no legal action would be taken against peaceful protesters.

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.

He also rejected allegations that he had compromised with the government.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen.

"I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk said those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being shifted from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he asked.