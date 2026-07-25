Opposition weighs moves as Centre readies to table tougher exam leak legislation

NEW DELHI: With the Centre likely to introduce a tougher anti-paper leak Bill in Parliament on Monday, the Opposition is weighing its next move, even as it remains firm that no discussion on the issue can begin unless Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is removed from office.

After the first week of the Monsoon Session was completely washed out over the NEET paper leak row and the alleged police action on protesting students, the government’s attempt to push the new law is expected to test whether the stalemate can be broken.

The proposed legislation, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Friday, seeks to strengthen the provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. In a video message, PM Modi said the government would introduce and seek to pass the Bill at the earliest during the second week of the session.

While the INDIA bloc has demanded sweeping reforms in the examination system, Opposition leaders say the Centre cannot sidestep the issue of accountability. Their position remains that any debate on the NEET paper leak must be preceded by the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

A senior Opposition leader told TNIE that the alliance would closely watch the government’s move before finalising its floor strategy.

The INDIA bloc parties, which meet before the start of each sitting to finalise its floor strategy, have so far remained united on the issue. Besides Pradhan’s resignation, the Opposition is demanding action against those responsible for the police crackdown on students protesting in Delhi on July 20.