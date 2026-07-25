Uttarakhand BJP MP slams CJP protest over Pradhan's resignation; seeks reforms, not leaderless protests

DEHRADUN: BJP MP from Haridwar and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has criticised the agitation that reportedly led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, warning that leaderless movements could harm the country without producing meaningful solutions.

Reacting to reports of Pradhan’s resignation following the CJP agitation, Rawat said such protests often lacked direction and were prone to losing their way.

“Such movements can be extremely damaging to the country because they have no clear leadership or guidance. They rarely reach a logical conclusion, but end up causing considerable harm to society and the nation,” Rawat said during a visit to Haridwar amid Parliament’s Monsoon Session.

Describing the reported resignation as unfortunate, he said, “Whatever has happened is not right. Ultimately, it is the country that suffers.”

Rawat, however, added, “I cannot say much until I have all the facts. But movements of this nature always carry the risk of being derailed.”

The BJP parliamentarian also blamed the Opposition’s “obstinate approach” for repeated disruptions that prevented Parliament from functioning smoothly.

Referring to concerns over the examination system, Rawat said action had already been taken against several officials of the autonomous body responsible for conducting examinations.

“The chairman has been removed, the secretary has been removed, and several employees are under scrutiny,” he said.