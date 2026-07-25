Uttarakhand BJP MP slams CJP protest over Pradhan's resignation; seeks reforms, not leaderless protests

DEHRADUN: BJP MP from Haridwar and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has criticised the agitation that reportedly led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, warning that leaderless movements could harm the country without producing meaningful solutions.
Reacting to reports of Pradhan’s resignation following the CJP agitation, Rawat said such protests often lacked direction and were prone to losing their way.
“Such movements can be extremely damaging to the country because they have no clear leadership or guidance. They rarely reach a logical conclusion, but end up causing considerable harm to society and the nation,” Rawat said during a visit to Haridwar amid Parliament’s Monsoon Session.
Describing the reported resignation as unfortunate, he said, “Whatever has happened is not right. Ultimately, it is the country that suffers.”
Rawat, however, added, “I cannot say much until I have all the facts. But movements of this nature always carry the risk of being derailed.”
The BJP parliamentarian also blamed the Opposition’s “obstinate approach” for repeated disruptions that prevented Parliament from functioning smoothly.
Referring to concerns over the examination system, Rawat said action had already been taken against several officials of the autonomous body responsible for conducting examinations.
“The chairman has been removed, the secretary has been removed, and several employees are under scrutiny,” he said.
“Students may not fully understand the complexities because of their limited age and experience. But political leaders who claim to guide the country must act responsibly and understand the consequences.”
Meanwhile, Rajesh Malla, father of deceased NEET-UG aspirant Riya Malla from Uttarakhand, became emotional while responding to Pradhan’s reported resignation.
He welcomed the step but said the departure of one minister would not resolve the deep-rooted problems in the education and examination systems.
“What is needed is comprehensive reform so that students’ futures are protected and their hard work receives due recognition,” Malla said.
Malla said he had joined the protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to become the voice of his daughter. Riya, he recalled, often spoke about shortcomings in the country’s education policy and examination process.
“Incidents such as question-paper leaks can destroy years of honest effort in a single moment,” he said.
Seeing young protesters fight for their rights reminded him of Riya, Malla added.
“Had she been alive today, she too would have been part of this movement.”