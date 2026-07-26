After five deaths, MEA urges citizens to assess risks before taking maritime jobs in conflict zone

India on Sunday advised its citizens to carefully evaluate the security situation before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in conflict-hit maritime regions, particularly the Black Sea, following the deaths of five Indian seafarers in separate attacks over the past week.
In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas "remains highly volatile" due to the ongoing conflict.
"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the MEA said.
It noted that commercial vessels in the region face increasing threats from missile and drone attacks.
"Commercial vessels operating in or transiting these waters are facing significant security risks, including missile and drone attacks," it said.
"Since April, there has been an increase in the number of such incidents on commercial vessels, which has also resulted in the tragic loss of five Indian lives," it added.
The MEA urged those who choose to work in the region to exercise the utmost caution and follow all prescribed safety measures.
It also advised job seekers to obtain "comprehensive information from employers/ recruitment agencies and ship operators regarding the vessel's intended route, ports of call, security arrangements, insurance coverage, and emergency response procedures."
"Ensure that the terms of employment comply with applicable international maritime standards and provide adequate provisions for medical care, evacuation, repatriation, and compensation in the event of an emergency," the ministry said.
The advisory further asked Indian nationals to keep their families informed of their travel itinerary and maintain regular contact while at sea.
"Indian nationals requiring consular assistance are advised to contact the Embassy of India or Consulates in the region," the MEA said.
(With inputs from PTI)