After five deaths, MEA urges citizens to assess risks before taking maritime jobs in conflict zone

India on Sunday advised its citizens to carefully evaluate the security situation before accepting jobs on commercial vessels operating in conflict-hit maritime regions, particularly the Black Sea, following the deaths of five Indian seafarers in separate attacks over the past week.

In an advisory, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the security situation in and around the Black Sea and adjoining maritime areas "remains highly volatile" due to the ongoing conflict.

"Indian nationals intending to undertake employment on commercial vessels operating in or transiting the conflict-affected region are advised to carefully assess the prevailing security risks before accepting such assignments," the MEA said.