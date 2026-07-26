Inside high-powered task force entrusted with overhauling India's examination system

Seeking to strengthen the credibility of public examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced a high-powered task force that will recommend reforms to make the examination system more reliable and transparent.

The high-powered task force brings together experts from technology, space, education, security and public administration. Chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, the panel includes former ISRO chief S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and senior IAS officer Amrit Lal Meena, each bringing domain expertise to the exercise of overhauling India's examination system.

Here is a list of the members in the high-powered task force:

Nandan Nilekani

Nandan Nilekani is the co-founder of Infosys and one of India's most influential technology entrepreneurs. Nilekani headed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) as its founding chairman from 2009 to 2014, leading the rollout of Aadhaar, during the then Congress-led UPA government.

His work has focused on building digital public infrastructure, financial inclusion and technology-driven governance. Nilekani has also served on several government and industry panels on innovation, digital transformation and public policy.