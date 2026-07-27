BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of spreading ‘false’ AK-47 claim to ‘manufacture protest’

The BJP on Monday accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi of attempting to "manufacture a protest" and create an atmosphere of anarchy by alleging that AK-47 rifles had been used against student protesters in Bihar. The ruling party demanded that he apologise for what it described as "false" and "misleading" claims.

The BJP's response came after Gandhi claimed in a post on X that reports suggested AK-47 rifles had been used against protesting students in Bihar and that hundreds had been arrested and named in FIRs. He also demanded action against those responsible for the alleged attack.

Addressing reporters in the Parliament House complex, BJP national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sambit Patra described Gandhi's remarks as "deeply unfortunate" and accused him of acting irresponsibly.

"It is a matter of great shame that the Leader of the Opposition has shown such irresponsibility. How can Rahul Gandhi claim that AK-47 rifles were used against protesters? Police in this country have never used AK-47s in such a manner. He should apologise to the nation for spreading such falsehoods," Patra said.