CJP warns of fresh protests if govt fails to honour FIR withdrawal promise; Kapil Sibal announces legal support

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday accused the Centre of violating its assurance that no punitive action would be taken against protesters, alleging that hundreds of students had been arrested or were facing police action in several states despite the agreement reached before the outfit suspended its nationwide agitation.

CJP also said it was awaiting the government's promised written agreement on the withdrawal of criminal cases against protesters and organisers, and warned that it would be forced to resume its agitation if the assurance was not received by Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the issue was discussed during the third round of talks with the government before the 36-day protest at Jantar Mantar was called off.

"In the third round of talks, we had agreed that all FIRs filed against protesters and organisers across the country would be withdrawn and no new FIR would be filed against any organiser and protester in future," Ranka said.

He said the CJP had submitted a draft agreement to Union ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and it was agreed that the government would share a written agreement by Tuesday after legal consultations.

"We are waiting for the government to share the written agreement.

We hope a senior Cabinet minister will honour the agreement and FIRs will be withdrawn, no protester or organiser would be harassed, and no cases would be filed in future," he said.

Ranka said if the written agreement was not received by Tuesday and protesters and organisers arrested in connection with the agitation were not released, the outfit would be "forced to protest again".

In a statement posted on X, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the organisation was witnessing a "complete breach" of the understanding reached with the government regarding police action against protesters.

"We are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," the statement said.