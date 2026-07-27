Congress MPs protest alleged 'police brutality' against NEET protesters, seek Shah’s apology

The Congress-led Opposition is expected to continue pressing the government in Parliament on the issue, seeking action against those responsible for the alleged assault on students and demanding apologies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Shah, seeking accountability for what he described as a "barbaric assault" on peaceful protesters. He also questioned whether the home minister had approved the use of "lethal force", including pellet guns.

In his letter, Gandhi said peaceful protest was a key part of democracy and that the government's responsibility was to protect demonstrators and address their concerns through dialogue.

"Such brutal violence destroys every norm, and has outraged the country. Youth and students, the future of our country, are demanding answers and accountability. Their voice will be heard," the former Congress president said.

(With inputs from PTI)