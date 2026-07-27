Congress says PM's exam reform task force aimed at diverting attention

The Congress on Monday slammed the Centre's decision to constitute a high-powered task force on exam reforms, alleging that the move was intended to divert public attention rather than address systemic failures in the examination process.

The opposition party said the Modi government has still not finished implementing the 101 recommendations of the K Radhakrishnan Committee formed in 2024 after "it bungled multiple examinations including NEET-UG".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared on X two video clips -- one of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announcing in 2024 that the government would set up a high-level committee to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations; and another of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announcing the constitution of a high-powered task force on exam reforms.

While Ramesh captioned the Pradhan video clip "high-level hawabaazi", he gave the caption of "high-powered jumlebaazi" to PM Modi's video.

"'Committee banao, dhyaan bhatkao' (Form a committee and divert attention)'," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi on X.