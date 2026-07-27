India summons Ukrainian envoy after Indian sailor killed in Black Sea strike

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk after an Indian sailor was killed in a strike on a commercial vessel in the Black Sea.

The move follows the July 18 attack on MV OMORFI, which claimed the life of Chief Officer Sagar Gupta. The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) identified Gupta as the Indian seafarer killed in the strike.

The Ministry conveyed its serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms, underscoring their adverse impact on the safety of maritime navigation, freedom of navigation, and international commerce.

He was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs and seen leaving the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan.

The Ambassador was requested to convey to the Ukrainian authorities India's strong concerns over the targeting of commercial vessels and reiterated that such actions, which endanger the lives of innocent civilian seafarers, are unacceptable and must be avoided.

Meanwhile, earlier today, the Embassy of Ukraine in India said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extended condolences to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the loss of lives of Indian seafarers amid the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the Embassy said that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote a letter of condolence to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The Embassy of Ukraine extended its profound sympathy to the families of the Indian seafarers who lost their lives as a result of the deteriorating security situation in the Black Sea.

The statement expressed anticipation for a call to take place between Sybiha and Jaishankar to discuss the security situation in the Black Sea region.