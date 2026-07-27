Police scrutiny finds over 980 people with criminal records at CJP protest site, including murder, rape

Over 980 people out of the 2,873 present at and around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar were found to have previous criminal records during a scrutiny exercise, according to official sources. Their records include cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping, crimes against women, illegal firearms and narcotics.

Police analysis showed that at least 101 people have been previously involved in murder cases, 62 in attempt-to-murder cases, 284 in robbery and dacoity cases, 229 under the Arms Act, 135 in snatching cases, 19 in kidnapping cases, and 67 in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior police official privy to the probe told PTI.

They further said 61 of these individuals have been involved in rape cases, 25 in cases related to outraging modesty of women or molestation, while six have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The verification exercise comes in the backdrop of clashes that broke out during the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" protest on July 20. According to police, more than 65 protesters were injured, while over 200 police personnel sustained injuries. Protestors alleged that security forces used pellet guns against peaceful demonstrators.

According to the source, the verification exercise was undertaken after large crowds gathered at and around the CJP protest venue and the subsequent violence during the July 20 agitation in New Delhi district.

They said the exercise was aimed at identifying people with previous criminal involvement and assessing the nature of individuals participating in or moving around the protest site.

The findings form part of a larger scrutiny exercise carried out through police databases and dossier verification systems, the source said.