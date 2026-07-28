CJP says SC interim order could be misused against students; Dipke warns of protest if 'witch-hunting' continues

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday said it would launch a fresh nationwide agitation if the government did not fulfil its assurance of withdrawing FIRs against demonstrators and refraining from punitive measures, alleging that the Supreme Court’s recent interim order could be misused against students.

Additionally, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who is currently undergoing treatment for typhoid, alleged in a post on X that students continued to face harassment by the police and warned of a "massive peaceful protest" if such action did not stop.

"If the harassment of students at the hands of the police continues, the Cockroach Janta Party will respond with a massive peaceful protest soon. The government must stop targeting and witch-hunting students," Dipke said.

In a statement, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said Direction No 4 in the apex court's interim order in a batch of PILs related to the CJP protest, which permits governments to proceed with existing FIRs and investigations, was contrary to the assurances given by the Centre during talks that led to the end of the 36-day agitation.

"This direction stands in direct contradiction to the solemn assurance and guarantee extended by the Government of India to the youth of this nation on July 25, namely, that the FIRs would be withdrawn and that no protester would be directly or indirectly targeted for participating in the peaceful movement," Das said.

He said the CJP had withdrawn its nationwide protest "in complete good faith" based on the government's assurances and alleged there was now a "credible apprehension" that the Centre and BJP-ruled states could use the court's order to continue cases against individual protesters.

Das also questioned why the government's lawyers had not opposed the interim order despite being aware that discussions with the CJP had continued until late on Monday and that an agreement had already been reached on July 25.

"The court's uninformed order is therefore wholly unacceptable," he said.