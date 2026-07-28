SC mulls independent probe into police excesses during CJP's protests; grants relief to minor protesters

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that it may order an independent probe into allegations of police excesses during the CJP protests over the NEET paper leak, observing that a fair, transparent and thorough investigation was necessary to fix accountability.

Hearing a batch of petitions, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that accountability was necessary wherever there was a breach of the law, while also stressing the need to investigate violence against police personnel.

"Why should there not be an independent probe into these allegations? Whoever has committed excesses or atrocities against innocent people, the law will take care of them. For that, there needs to be a completely independent and fair investigation. A probe is meaningless if no responsibility is fixed," said a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The top court also stressed that, while hearing the pleas against police excesses, an attempt should be made to frame a protocol to deal with such emergent situations in the future.