'FOMO, delulu': NDA MPs use Gen-Z phrases during Lok Sabha debate on anti-paper leak bill

Popular Gen Z expressions made their way into the Lok Sabha on Tuesday as several MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) used contemporary slang during the debate on the anti-paper leak amendment Bill.

Targeting the Opposition, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Lata Eknath Shinde invoked Gen Z terms to mock its July 20 sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

"I would like to sum up the Opposition's protest in Gen Z language. They were MIA (missing in action) for the first 37 days and did not go to Jantar Mantar. Then came FOMO (fear of missing out), so they held a protest outside the prime minister's residence. Finally, they became 'delulu' (delusional), believing the protesting students would join them, but no one did," he said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj, representing the New Delhi constituency, also used the popular Gen-Z term, ‘clock ’it’ -- meaning noticing or calling something out -- to attack the Congress party.

"Where Congress created a policy vacuum, Modi clocked it, if I may borrow the language of Gen Z, and created a solution. All the Opposition did was chase political opportunism."

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya described the Opposition as “delulu” for believing that youth are backing it.

"I want to tell the Opposition (that) because of this issue (NEET paper leak), the Opposition thinks that youth are with them, but there is no bigger delulu than this," he said.

"Youths across the country are watching us and this debate in Parliament and wondering what will come out of this discussion. That common youth who is watching this House from home is not concerned with this "tu-tu main-main,” he said.

“He is not concerned about what happened in this government, what happened in the past, or who was ruling in the states. They don't care about this," he added.

"The student who is preparing for the next examination, he is more concerned about who is going to fix the system for the future, and he knows this government under PM Modi's leadership is trying to fix the system once and for all for the better for his future," Surya said.

He further said, “And as they say in Gen Z language, you need to fix the source code to fix the system, and that can be done with root and branch reform in our education system.”