BJP leaders step up Instagram activity after PM Modi's call for digital outreach

As the BJP sharpens its digital outreach to young people following the recent NEET-UG paper leak controversy, Instagram has emerged as a key political messaging platform, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a coordinated push joined by several Union ministers and party leaders.

The heightened activity comes days after Modi urged his Cabinet colleagues to engage more actively with young people through Instagram reels.

The party's focus on the platform follows student-led protests over the NEET-UG paper leak, which underscored the growing influence of social media, particularly Instagram, in shaping political discourse among the youth.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which led the student protests, was born as an online satirical movement in May this year, drawing over 26 million followers on Instagram till now.

PM Modi himself posted a series of selfie-style videos on Instagram in recent days, thanking youngsters for their response and suggestions on issues such as examination reforms.

Modi, who has been using Instagram since 2014, gained around one million followers after uploading a midnight selfie video during the protests, taking his total following to about 105 million.

The BJP's official Instagram account, with 9.5 million followers, is among the country's most-followed political party handles. In recent days, it has been posting a series of reels centred on examination paper leaks, particularly highlighting alleged cases in Punjab.

The party's recent posts also feature clips from Parliament on the introduction of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, accusing the Opposition of disrupting discussions on the legislation while maintaining that it is aimed at curbing paper leaks and protecting students' interests.