Mehbooba Mufti regrets pellet gun 'banta hai' remark; NC seeks apology for 2016 'doodh, toffee' comment

SRINAGAR: After facing backlash from political parties and civil society groups in the Valley, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she regrets her remarks that the use of pellet guns in Kashmir was 'banta hai' (necessary).
Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba said the video that showed her saying 'banta hai' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi was not fake or AI-generated. The video clip has gone viral on social media.
“The video is true. I apologise for my remarks, which remained incomplete. I uttered “bahana banta hai” as I was talking to so many people and a different meaning was derived from it. People must have been hurt because they consider me as their own”.
“People trust me more as I did not get power from my forefathers and did not get land, property and vehicles in Gupkar Road. I neither got a property in Tangmarg, nor a property in London. People in J&K love me, and they respect me. Maybe, they have more faith and trust in me,” she said. “I regret the remarks”.
The PDP chief alleged that the NC is presenting her remarks in such a way as if “I had signed on the death of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat, and I had said to shoot the Kashmiris”.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other Valley-based political parties strongly condemned her remarks, and the ruling party had been demanding an apology.
After meeting the CJP protestors at Jantar Mantar last week, Mehbooba said there was no justification in using pellet guns on protestors in Jantar Mantar.
"While its use is “banta hain (is justified) due to militancy-militants presence, it is not the case in Delhi," she had said.
Hundreds of Kashmiri youngsters sustained pellet injuries during the tenure of Mehbooba Mufti as CM from 2016-2018.
Following the backlash, PDP MLA Waheed Para had claimed that it was an AI-generated video, the claim dismissed by Mehbooba herself today.
Responding to Mehbooba’s regret, NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said, there is no “if” or “but” here.
“People across J&K were appalled by Mehbooba’s statement. The only appropriate response is a clear and unconditional apology to every Kashmiri who was hurt, especially the victims of pellet injuries,” he said.
The NC spokesman also asked Mehbooba to apologise for her infamous “Doodh & Toffee” remarks during 2016 unrest.
“Apologise for your alliance with the BJP and for bringing them to power in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.
Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah said Mehbooba has expressed regret over her controversial remarks but stopped short of offering an unconditional apology.
He said a sitting PDP MLA claimed the video was AI-generated and misled the public.
“His own party president has exposed his lies. He should at least express regret for deceiving the people,” the CM said.