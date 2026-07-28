Mehbooba Mufti regrets pellet gun 'banta hai' remark; NC seeks apology for 2016 'doodh, toffee' comment

SRINAGAR: After facing backlash from political parties and civil society groups in the Valley, PDP chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said she regrets her remarks that the use of pellet guns in Kashmir was 'banta hai' (necessary).

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, Mehbooba said the video that showed her saying 'banta hai' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi was not fake or AI-generated. The video clip has gone viral on social media.

“The video is true. I apologise for my remarks, which remained incomplete. I uttered “bahana banta hai” as I was talking to so many people and a different meaning was derived from it. People must have been hurt because they consider me as their own”.

“People trust me more as I did not get power from my forefathers and did not get land, property and vehicles in Gupkar Road. I neither got a property in Tangmarg, nor a property in London. People in J&K love me, and they respect me. Maybe, they have more faith and trust in me,” she said. “I regret the remarks”.