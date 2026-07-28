Meta, X, Google and Snapchat summoned by Parliament panel over social media regulation

A parliamentary panel has summoned representatives of major social media companies, including Meta, Google, X and Snapchat, along with officials from the ministries of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Home Affairs, for a meeting on August 3 to discuss the regulation of social and digital platforms.

The meeting comes days after social media platforms, particularly Instagram, were widely used by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to mobilise support for its student protest at Jantar Mantar over the NEET-UG paper leak and other issues.

The 36-day agitation ended on Saturday after the government accepted key demands of the protesters and Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister.

According to a notice issued on Tuesday, the agenda includes a "briefing by the representatives of (i) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY); (ii) Ministry of Home Affairs; and (iii) Social and Digital Media Platforms -- Snapchat, Google, X (formerly Twitter), Meta (Facebook and Instagram) on the subject 'Social and digital platforms and their regulation'."

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who chairs the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, said the panel had called the companies to explain how they protect users' privacy and contribute to maintaining public order.

In a post on X, Dubey said, "On 3 August 2026 at 4 PM, our Parliamentary Committee on IT and Communication has summoned Meta (Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp), X (Twitter), Snapchat, and Google."

"How will the privacy of women, children, farmers, rural folks, labourers, and the general public be protected? How do these companies ensure the government's public order?" he said.

(With inputs from PTI)