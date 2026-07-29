BS-III vehicle rubber parts may require replacement when operated with E20 fuel: Gadkari tells RS

The government on Wednesday said some rubber parts and gaskets in BS-III vehicles, introduced from April 1, 2005, and manufactured before 2016, may need to be replaced when operated with E20 fuel (petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol).

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that with regard to the concern of vehicle mileage due to the use of E20 fuel, automobile manufacturers and vehicle/engine testing agencies have clarified that vehicle mileage is influenced by a host of factors beyond just fuel type.

Gadkari said a study for the evaluation of effects of E20 on two-wheelers and four-wheelers was carried out jointly by Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) Dehradun, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). He said studies have not shown any need to modify the car and two-wheeler engines.

According to him, these studies confirmed that even legacy vehicles did not exhibit any significant variations in performance, nor do they show abnormal wear-and-tear when operated with E20 fuel.

The minister said no issues were reported in parameters such as drivability, startability, metal compatibility, and plastic compatibility.

"Only in case of testing done on BS-III vehicles introduced from 1st April, 2005, and manufactured prior to 2016, some rubber parts and gaskets may require replacement, which can be easily managed during routine servicing regime of the vehicle," he said.