CJP's Ranka supports Jaipur student leader who is on hunger strike at RU demanding student elections

JAIPUR: Inspired by the movement over the NEET paper leak and Sonam Wangchuk's fast, a student leader, Shubham Rewar, continues to be on a hunger strike outside Rajasthan University.
A second-year LL.M. student, Shubham Rewar, has vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike until two demands are met: the resumption of student union elections in Rajasthan's public universities, suspended for the past three years and the establishment of dedicated Rajasthani language centres within the universities.
Notably, Shubham’s demands have garnered support from the CJP.
Ashutosh Ranka, the party's spokesperson, visited Shubham at Rajasthan University to back his cause on Tuesday and warned of launching a State-wide student movement on these issues.
Rewar has pitched a tent outside the campus gate and is staging a sit-in protest alongside four dozen supporters to press the Rajasthan University administration to accept his demands. His hunger strike began on July 23, coinciding with the CJP protest.
Shubham claims that the absence of student union elections in the State is a violation of students' rights.
He stated, “Student union elections are a democratic right, but unfortunately they have not been held in Rajasthan for several years. Students should have the right to elect their own leadership, and the government needs to make a prompt decision in this regard.”
Shubham added that “the only argument offered for halting the elections is that they lead to hooliganism and disrupt education. Elections were halted in the final year of the Congress government's tenure, and now, the BJP government said they will conduct the elections but did nothing. My hunger strike will continue until my demands are met.”
Shubham asserts that there is also a need to establish a dedicated Department of Rajasthani Language at Rajasthan University (RU).
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, who hails from Maharashtra, had recently ordered the opening of a study centre for Marathi at the university, though it has no centre for Rajasthani language.
Shubham argues, “This is an injustice. The administration and the government are testing our patience. This fight is not about personal interest but about safeguarding the self-respect of the Rajasthani language and preserving student democracy. Mere assurances will no longer suffice; written orders regarding our demands must be issued.”
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, who visited the protest site on Tuesday, remarked: " It is shameful that student union elections are not being held in Rajasthan. It is a violation of democratic rights.” He also emphasised the need to promote the Rajasthani language within the State and stated, "If Rajasthani language is not accorded due importance at the State's largest university, one cannot speak of gaining respect for the language across the country. All of Shubham's demands are legitimate, and our party stands in support of them.”
Issuing a warning and a three-month ultimatum to the State government regarding the resolution of issues at Rajasthan University, Ranka declared, "If the situation does not improve within this timeframe, the agitation will intensify and shift from dialogue to direct action. If the government fails to transform the state of Rajasthan University in three months, we will launch a movement demanding the Vice-Chancellor's resignation.”
Shubham is delighted with the CJP support and remarked, my demands are legitimate, and students are supporting it. "CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka is with me and has assured that whenever I make the call, they will join me on the streets to lead a youth movement and even challenge the Chief Minister of Rajasthan,” Shubham added.