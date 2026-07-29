CJP's Ranka supports Jaipur student leader who is on hunger strike at RU demanding student elections

JAIPUR: Inspired by the movement over the NEET paper leak and Sonam Wangchuk's fast, a student leader, Shubham Rewar, continues to be on a hunger strike outside Rajasthan University.

A second-year LL.M. student, Shubham Rewar, has vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike until two demands are met: the resumption of student union elections in Rajasthan's public universities, suspended for the past three years and the establishment of dedicated Rajasthani language centres within the universities.

Notably, Shubham’s demands have garnered support from the CJP.

Ashutosh Ranka, the party's spokesperson, visited Shubham at Rajasthan University to back his cause on Tuesday and warned of launching a State-wide student movement on these issues.

Rewar has pitched a tent outside the campus gate and is staging a sit-in protest alongside four dozen supporters to press the Rajasthan University administration to accept his demands. His hunger strike began on July 23, coinciding with the CJP protest.

Shubham claims that the absence of student union elections in the State is a violation of students' rights.

He stated, “Student union elections are a democratic right, but unfortunately they have not been held in Rajasthan for several years. Students should have the right to elect their own leadership, and the government needs to make a prompt decision in this regard.”

Shubham added that “the only argument offered for halting the elections is that they lead to hooliganism and disrupt education. Elections were halted in the final year of the Congress government's tenure, and now, the BJP government said they will conduct the elections but did nothing. My hunger strike will continue until my demands are met.”

Shubham asserts that there is also a need to establish a dedicated Department of Rajasthani Language at Rajasthan University (RU).