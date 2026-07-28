CJP warns fresh nationwide agitation; seeks Parliament debate on police action during July 20 protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday said it would launch a fresh nationwide agitation if the government did not fulfil its assurance of withdrawing FIRs against demonstrators and refraining from punitive measures, alleging that the Supreme Court’s recent interim order could be misused against students.

The outfit said it would not withdraw a fresh agitation until "full accountability" was ensured and urged Parliament to debate the alleged police brutality during the July 20 protest, including fixing responsibility "not just of the police but also of the home minister".

Speaking to PTI Videos, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said government representatives informed the outfit during talks on Tuesday that the matter had become "sub judice" following the Supreme Court's interim order and they had not yet provided the promised written assurance.

"They are now using that order and wanting to go back on the guarantees that they gave to the youth of this country. If the government does not honour its word and the agreements, we will be forced to again call for a big protest, not just in Delhi but nationwide," Das said.

"This time, when the young of this country come out in support of fellow young people who are being targeted, they will not go back until full accountability is secured," he said.

Das welcomed discussions on strengthening laws against examination malpractices but insisted that Parliament must also address the alleged police actions during the July 20 protest.

"I hope Parliament also discusses the police brutality that took place on July 20, how heads were broken, how people were blinded through pellet guns. Accountability needs to be fixed not just of the police but also of the home minister who was overseeing all of this in Delhi," he said.

Describing the proposed fast-track courts for examination-related offences as "a band-aid measure", Das said the system required structural reforms rather than isolated legislative changes.

"The system needs to holistically change. Accountability needs to be fixed," he said.