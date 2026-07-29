'If PoK is our part, why doesn’t Centre speak about killings there': NC chief Farooq Abdullah

SRINAGAR: Concerned over the killings of civilians by Pakistani troops in PoJK, National Conference president and three-time former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday questioned “if PoK is our part, why don't the central government speak about killings there”.

“They keep saying PoK is ours. If it is our part, why don't they speak about the killings there,” Abdullah told reporters today.

He expressed concern over killings of civilians by Pakistani troops in PoK.

According to media reports 20 civilians were killed by the Pakistani troops in Rawalakote area of PoJK on Monday while polls were held in the region.

The Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) is spearheading the agitation in the region against the reservation of 12 seats for refugees to the region’s 45-member legislative assembly. They accused the Pakistan army of using these 12 seats to form the government of their own choice defying public sentiment and public vote.

The NC president said he has requested the United Nations Human Rights Commission to visit PoK and assess the situation there and try to solve problems of the people.

“I have also requested the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, who keep on saying that it is our part. If it is your part, then why don't you talk about it? Why don't you say that what is happening there should stop? I have not heard that they have given any statement about it,” he said.

Abdullah said they say “PoK is our part. But the question is, if it is there, then why don't they talk about it? They are not talking about it.”

According to media reports, more than 40 persons have been killed in PoK since the unrest started in June.