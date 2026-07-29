Indian mission monitoring safety of 13 seafarers aboard vessel in Ukraine

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday said it is closely monitoring the safety of 13 Indian seafarers aboard the merchant vessel MV AMIR1, which is reportedly facing threats from repeated drone and missile attacks near Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
The embassy said it is in constant contact with relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of the Indian crew members onboard.
"A situation regarding MV AMIR1 with Indian seafarers onboard has been brought to our attention. We attach the highest priority to this and are in constant touch with all concerned to ensure safety and security of all Indians onboard," the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said in a post on X.
The development follows concerns raised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which urged authorities to take immediate steps to protect the crew and arrange their evacuation.
According to the FSUI, MV AMIR1 is currently docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians.
The union claimed that repeated drone and missile strikes in the vicinity of the vessel had left the crew fearing a possible direct hit.
"We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation. Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones," it said.
The latest incident comes days after merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar was hit at Ukraine’s Odesa port on July 25, leaving two Indian seafarers missing. India is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search operation and remains in touch with the families of those missing.
On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances. He reiterated India’s call for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.
(With inputs from PTI)