Indian mission monitoring safety of 13 seafarers aboard vessel in Ukraine

The development follows concerns raised by the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI), which urged authorities to take immediate steps to protect the crew and arrange their evacuation.

According to the FSUI, MV AMIR1 is currently docked at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port with 15 crew members on board, including 13 Indians.

The union claimed that repeated drone and missile strikes in the vicinity of the vessel had left the crew fearing a possible direct hit.

"We urgently appeal to all concerned authorities, shipowners, flag state, and the Government of India to immediately secure their safety and arrange prompt repatriation. Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones," it said.

The latest incident comes days after merchant vessel MV AGN Ragnar was hit at Ukraine’s Odesa port on July 25, leaving two Indian seafarers missing. India is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities in the search operation and remains in touch with the families of those missing.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has consistently maintained that commercial shipping, seafarers, civilians and civilian infrastructure must not be targeted under any circumstances. He reiterated India’s call for the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

(With inputs from PTI)