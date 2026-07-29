India condemns Strait of Hormuz attacks at UNSC, calls for immediate de-escalation in West Asia

India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation in West Asia and strongly condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, urging an immediate de-escalation and the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.
Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said the resurgence of hostilities after a brief lull was alarming and called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.
Terming West Asia a region of "immense importance" to India, Harish said, “after a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.”
India strongly condemned the attacks on merchant vessels, including GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.
Harish noted that the attacks directly affected Indian nationals.
“Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
Reiterating India's position, Harish said the country strongly supports diplomacy as the only path to restoring peace and stability in the region.
“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” Harish said.
The remarks came amid continued tensions in West Asia. According to the United Nations, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed again on July 11 following attacks on commercial vessels.
The UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific said daily vessel transits, which had exceeded 100 before the conflict and recovered to 49 by July 7, dropped sharply to between eight and 15 by mid-July.
Highlighting India's strategic interests in the region, Harish said the country's trade, energy security and diaspora were closely linked to West Asia. India has annual bilateral trade of around $180 billion with the region, cumulative foreign direct investment exceeding $31 billion, and receives more than $52 billion in remittances annually from Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Nearly 10 million Indians live and work in the Gulf.
“Their safety and well-being are a key priority for us,” he said.
India also urged the international community not to lose sight of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while focusing on developments in the Strait of Hormuz.
“The loss of civilian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure are pressing concerns that the international community must act on immediately, with a deep sense of urgency,” Harish said, noting that India's development assistance to Palestine amounts to around $175 million.
He reiterated India's long-standing support for a two-state solution.
“India believes that a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living side by side in peace with Israel, within secure and recognised borders, is essential to a comprehensive and lasting solution,” he said.
On Yemen, India reaffirmed its commitment to the country's unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while condemning attacks on maritime navigation by the Houthis.
“We further condemn attacks by Houthis on maritime navigation. The protection of the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Southern Red Sea is a shared international responsibility and is a global interest,” Harish said.
On Lebanon, India reiterated that UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeepers must not be targeted and stressed the need to support the Lebanese Armed Forces in any future transition.
“Further, it is important to be ready for a post-UNIFIL scenario, and in this context, the Lebanese Armed Forces must receive requisite support and assistance,” Harish said.