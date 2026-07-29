India condemns Strait of Hormuz attacks at UNSC, calls for immediate de-escalation in West Asia

India on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the renewed escalation in West Asia and strongly condemned recent attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, urging an immediate de-escalation and the restoration of free and unimpeded navigation through international waterways.

Addressing a UN Security Council open debate on the Situation in the Middle East, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, said the resurgence of hostilities after a brief lull was alarming and called for a return to dialogue and diplomacy.

Terming West Asia a region of "immense importance" to India, Harish said, “after a brief pause in the ongoing conflict in the region, there has been a worrying resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities. This is deeply concerning and India calls for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.”

India strongly condemned the attacks on merchant vessels, including GFS Galaxy, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the Strait of Hormuz earlier this month.

Harish noted that the attacks directly affected Indian nationals.

“Several Indian citizens were injured, including some seriously, one Indian tragically lost his life, and one is missing, in these attacks. India has consistently condemned acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.