US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes on Tehran-backed militias in Iraq

WASHINGTON: The U.S. military said Tuesday that it knocked down an Iranian missile barrage and worked with Saudi forces to strike sites in Iraq that Tehran-backed militias used to launch attacks in recent days, shattering a brief pause in the fighting.

All Iranian missiles launched against American forces in the Middle East were intercepted, U.S. Central Command said, adding that they "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness." In announcing the strikes in Iraq, the U.S. warned that further attacks on American troops or Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure risked additional action.

The United States and Iran had experienced a period of calm, during which neither announced attacks for days following weeks of escalation over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the Persian Gulf waterway and narrow chokepoint through which 20% of the world's oil normally flows.

All Iranian missiles were successfully intercepted, the U.S. Central Command said, adding that U.S. forces "remain vigilant and at a high state of readiness."