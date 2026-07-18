Two US troops killed, one missing after Iran attacks military base in Jordan

At least two US service members were killed and another is missing after Iranian missile and drone attacks targeted a military base in Jordan, the US military said on Saturday.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the troops were killed on Friday as US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. It marked the first confirmed US military deaths caused by direct Iranian fire since the opening days of the conflict and comes amid continued hostilities across the region.

In a statement, CENTCOM said: "On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as US Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally, one service member is currently missing."

One US service member remains missing in action, it wrote on X.

"Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty," CENTCOM said.

The US military has not identified the two personnel killed and added that their identities will be withheld until 24 hours after their next of kin have been notified.

(With inputs from AP)