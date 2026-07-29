NEET paper leak: Fast-track court takes CBI's chargesheet on record

The designated fast-track court hearing cases related to paper leaks and other unfair means in public examinations on Wednesday took on record the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET UG 2026 paper leak case.

Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga accepted the agency's final report against 13 accused and granted the CBI three days to file the annexures.

The agency informed the court that nearly 20,000 pages of annexures are currently being scanned and will be submitted after three days.

The matter has been listed for further proceedings on August 3.

Meanwhile, advocates V K Pathak and Arjun Anand have been appointed as the CBI's public prosecutors in the case following the court's direction to the prosecution to make the appointments, sources said.

The CBI had on Tuesday filed its chargesheet against 13 accused, including three paper experts, two persons associated with coaching centres, middlemen and several beneficiary candidates.

The chargesheet invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence. The accused have also been booked for alleged criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act and offences under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)