Punjab likely to face major food grain procurement crisis; CM Mann seeks meeting with Union Minister Joshi

CHANDIGARH: Punjab might face one of its biggest procurement crises in recent years as over 296 lakh tonnes of food grain lie in the warehouses in the State against the total warehouse storage capacity of 180 lakh tonnes.

This has forced the procurement agencies to store grain not only in warehouses but also in rice mills and grain markets in the State.

With hardly two months left for the commencement of paddy procurement, it is estimated that nearly 180 lakh tonnes of paddy will arrive in grain markets (mandis) across the State, which will eventually lead to a yield of around 120 lakh tonnes of rice.

The storage crisis has heightened concerns as the State is expecting another bumper paddy crop this year. The AAP-led State government has sounded an alarm over an unprecedented storage crisis, prompting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to seek an urgent appointment with Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Joshi to resolve the issue.

As per the data with the State Food Supplies Department, gathered between January and June last year, 58 lakh tonnes of rice and 61 lakh tonnes of wheat were moved from the State.

During the same six-month period this year, only 39 lakh tonnes of rice and 39.5 lakh tonnes of wheat were moved. In the last six months, the State has been dispatching only around five lakh tonnes of wheat and nearly six lakh tonnes of rice every month, around 35 per cent lower than the corresponding period last year.