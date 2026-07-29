US Senate advances Russia Sanctions Bill proposing 100% tariffs on India, China.

NEW DELHI: In a rare bipartisan show of support, the US Senate has advanced legislation that would significantly tighten sanctions on Russia and give President Donald Trump the authority to impose steep tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The bill, cleared in a procedural vote by 86-12, is the strongest congressional push yet to increase economic pressure on Moscow over Ukraine conflict. It also extends sanctions targeting Iran’s financial and weapons sectors.

The proposed legislation, backed by both Republicans and Democrats and supported by Trump, would allow the president to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent’ on imports from the world’s five largest purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. While the bill specifically targets major buyers such as India and China, it leaves the decision on whether to impose tariffs and at what level to the president's discretion.

The measure also proposes sanctions against Russian officials, oligarchs, financial institutions and the so-called “shadow fleet” of vessels used to circumvent restrictions on Moscow’s oil exports. The vote came shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met senators on Capitol Hill during a visit to honour the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and co-author of the legislation, who died earlier this month.