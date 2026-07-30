Delhi court cancels non-bailable warrants against Aishe Ghosh in 2021 JNU protest case

Delhi Court cancelled the non-bailable warrants issued against SFI joint secretary Aishe Ghosh in a 2021 case on Thursday.

Judicial Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore cancelled the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) after Ghosh appeared in the court.

A detailed order is awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court had stayed the NBWs issued against her after Ghosh's counsel submitted that she could not appear on the last date of hearing due to "unavoidable circumstances".

The case pertains to an FIR against Ghosh registered at Barakhamba Road police station in 2021 under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 188 (disobeying order issued by public servant), 447 (criminal trespass) and 34 (common intention).

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on November 21.

Earlier, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) alleged that Delhi Police had "forcibly" entered its headquarters AKG Bhavan in New Delhi to arrest Students’ Federation of India (SFI) leader Aishe Ghosh in connection with a five-year-old case.

The party said the police team arrived at its office in a private vehicle and that one of the personnel was not in uniform. The personnel left without taking any action after Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas questioned them.

Defending the action of Delhi Police, JP Nadda said Delhi Police had acted in accordance with the rules. He also said that student activists should be prepared for such situations.