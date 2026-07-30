'OM' rewarded illegality and undermined the environmental impact assessment says Congress

The Congress on Thursday said it will keep resisting every attempt to widen the scope of post-facto environmental clearances and remain steadfast in defending the principles of environmental law.

The opposition party's assertion came a day after the Supreme Court observed that protective environmental checks cannot be altered by issuing administrative orders, as it quashed a 2021 office memorandum permitting the Centre and other authorities to grant retrospective clearances to projects that commenced without obtaining the green nod.

Congress leader and former environment minister Jairam Ramesh said that in May 2025, a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court delivered a milestone judgment for environmental law.

"It held that prior environmental clearance is mandatory and that post-facto approval mechanisms created by the 2017 Notification and 2021 Office Memorandum rewarded illegality, undermined the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, and violated the principles of sustainable development and the right to a clean environment," he said on X.

"The Union Government sought a review.

It argued that the judgment would disrupt projects worth crores that had already commenced without prior clearance.

In a concerning turn, a three-judge bench entertained the review in open court without explaining why the matter warranted departure from the usual review process," Ramesh said, adding that it "recalled" the May 2025 judgment.