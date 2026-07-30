Pradhan's resignation only beginning; Rot in education system deep: Congress

The Congress on Thursday said that the "rot" in India's education system is deep and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister is only the first step in a long journey to restoring its integrity.

Party general secretary Jairam Ramesh on X shared a screenshot of a media report claiming that the engineering admissions process in Maharashtra's premier institutes has come under scrutiny after the surfacing of a scam alleging managed exam centres.

"The rot in India's education system is deep and Mantri Pradhan's resignation is only the first step of a long journey to restoring its integrity," Ramesh said on X.