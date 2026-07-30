SC asks Centre to preserve RAF ammunition log in plea over pellet gun use during NEET protests

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) deployed at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during the July 20 protests against the NEET paper leak, while agreeing to examine the use of pellet guns during the demonstration.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation filed by former Central Information Commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, along with two persons who claim they were injured by pellets during the "Sansad Chalo" protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

The petition seeks a nationwide ban on the use of wholly or partly metallic pellet ammunition fired from pump-action or projectile-action guns for crowd control, arguing that such weapons are incompatible with constitutional standards governing the use of force.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the plea's demand for a blanket prohibition, noting that the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) advisory permits the use of pellet guns in exceptional situations.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Vrinda Grover urged the court to examine the use of pellet guns during the July 20 protest. Taking note of the submissions, the bench directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, to ensure that the RAF's ammunition log from the protest is preserved.

The court also asked the Delhi government to provide the best possible medical treatment to those who sustained pellet injuries during the NEET paper leak protest.

Filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the PIL also seeks exemplary compensation, comprehensive medical care and rehabilitation for all those allegedly injured in the incident.

( With inputs from PTI)