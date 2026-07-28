SC plea seeks ban on pellet guns after July 20 protest injuries

A former IPS officer and two persons who have suffered pellet injuries during the Cockroach Janta Party-led 'Sansad Chalo' march over the NEET paper leak have moved the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns for crowd control.

The petition, filed by former IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad, Prashant Kumar and Sheikh Irshad Mansoori through advocate Vrinda Grover, seeks directions for the "decommissioning or banning the use of wholly or partly metallic kinetic projectiles or pellets, fired from pump action rifles or Projectile Action Guns (PAG) for dispersal of civilian assemblies by law enforcement agencies".

Kumar, a 25-year-old artist, said he was participating peacefully in the July 20 protest when he sustained pellet injuries after personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) allegedly opened fire without any provocation.

Mansoori, 26, said he was in Connaught Place for passport and visa-related work when he too was hit by pellets despite not being involved in any aggression.

The plea states that during the CJP-organised march against alleged irregularities in public examinations, Delhi Police deployed the RAF for crowd management.

"On July 20, 2026, during the 'Sansad Chalo' march organised by the Cockroach Janata Party as part of a protest regarding rampant paper leaks wreaking the credibility of higher education in India, the Delhi Police used the assistance of the CRPF's Rapid Action Force for crowd management.

"Petitioner Nos 2 and 3 personally witnessed that around 4-4.30 pm on that day, the police and RAF personnel incessantly fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge and pushed the protestors towards the inner circle of Connaught Place, New Delhi."