Cabinet extends PM-KISAN scheme till 2031; approves offshore exploration scheme, expands Khelo India scheme

With an outlay of Rs 3,15,614 crore, the Union Cabinet on Friday approved the extension of the PM-KISAN scheme for the next five years. It also approved a scheme aimed at offshore exploration with an outlay of Rs 84,084 crore and okayed a Rs 29,000 crore five-year outlay for ambitious Khelo India.

Launched on February 24, 2019, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) is a centrally sponsored scheme aimed at providing assured income support to farmers nationwide.

Under the scheme, each eligible farmer family receives annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000.

This is disbursed in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism into Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts.

Briefing media, Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Cabinet has extended the PM-KISAN scheme for five years till 2030-31.

'Samudra Manthan', the National Offshore Exploration Scheme, under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, encompasses a comprehensive set of interventions across the offshore exploration value chain.

Samudra Manthan is expected to catalyse reserve accretion of over 600 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (MMTOE), substantially increase offshore exploration activity, promote higher domestic oil and gas production, and generate large-scale employment, among other objectives.