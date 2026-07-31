Centre bets big on farmers, youth; Cabinet extends PM-KISAN scheme till 2031, expands Khelo India

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a five-year extension of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme from 2026-27 to 2030-31 with a financial outlay of Rs 3.15 lakh crore, while also clearing an expanded Khelo India programme and enhanced assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) with a combined allocation of Rs 36,441 crore over the same period.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Announcing the decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the extension of PM-KISAN would ensure the continuation of income support to eligible farmers through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Under the flagship scheme, launched in February 2019, eligible farmer families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. The amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts to help them meet agricultural expenses such as seeds, fertilisers and other inputs at the beginning of every crop cycle.

“The scheme provides timely financial assistance to farmers in line with the crop cycle, enabling them to meet sowing expenses and reduce dependence on borrowing,” Vaishnaw said.

Citing impact assessment studies, the minister said nearly 85 percent of beneficiary farmers reported a reduction in borrowing after the introduction of the scheme.

The government said PM-KISAN has emerged as one of the world's largest DBT programmes, with payments being made through Aadhaar-based authentication and digital verification, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.