EAM Jaishankar conveys 'deep concern' to Iran over regional hostilities; urges no attacks on shipping, seafarers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and conveyed India's "deep concerns" over the ongoing hostilities in the region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said he strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances, adding that India condemns any such attack by any party.

"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region," Jaishankar said.

"Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," he added.

He said he was briefed on Iran's perspective on the current developments and the discussions underway. Jaishankar reiterated that India has consistently supported dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the situation.