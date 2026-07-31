EAM Jaishankar conveys 'deep concern' to Iran over regional hostilities; urges no attacks on shipping, seafarers

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he spoke with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and conveyed India's "deep concerns" over the ongoing hostilities in the region.
In a post on X, Jaishankar said he strongly urged that commercial shipping and seafarers should not be targeted under any circumstances, adding that India condemns any such attack by any party.
"Had a tele-conversation with FM @araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region," Jaishankar said.
"Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstance. India condemns any such attack by any party," he added.
He said he was briefed on Iran's perspective on the current developments and the discussions underway. Jaishankar reiterated that India has consistently supported dialogue and diplomacy in addressing the situation.
The development comes a day after the Centre informed Parliament that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia since the outbreak of the conflict in the region earlier this year.
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh disclosed the figures in a written reply to a question from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.
The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
"Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel)," Singh said.
In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, he said.
The MEA said the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.