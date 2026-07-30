16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, killed since conflict began in West Asia this year: Govt

The Centre on Thursday informed Parliament that 16 Indian nationals, including 10 seafarers, have lost their lives in West Asia since the outbreak of the conflict in the region earlier this year.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh disclosed the figures in a written reply to a question from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked the number of Indian seafarers and other Indian nationals killed, injured, stranded or evacuated due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"Since the outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East in 2026, 16 Indian nationals including 10 seafarers have lost their lives in the Middle East (one in Saudi Arabia; two in Kuwait; eight in Oman; one in Iraq; and four in UAE), and 75 Indians have been injured (32 in UAE; 24 in Oman; four in Qatar; 13 in Kuwait; one in Saudi Arabia; and one in Israel)," Singh said.

In a separate accident not related to attacks, 12 Indian nationals lost their lives in Ras Laffan gas facility in Qatar, he said.

The MEA said the government, in coordination with the host governments, extended all possible assistance to the families of the deceased Indian nationals for early repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

The injured Indian nationals received medical treatment in local hospitals. Indian embassies and consulates coordinated with the local authorities and the hospitals for regular updates on the health condition and extended all required assistance, viz, establishing contact with the family members, guidance on available travel options and their safe return to India, etc, the MoS said.