Bodies of four Indians killed in explosion in Qatar's Ras Laffan repatriated

Bodies of four out of 12 Indian nationals who were killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar are being repatriated to the country on Thursday, officials said.

Twelve Indians were among 13 people killed in the explosion on Sunday. One of them was a Pakistani national.

"The mortal remains of 4 out of 12 Indian nationals who unfortunately passed away in Ras Laffan incident are being repatriated to India today," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X on Thursday.