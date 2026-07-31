'Two laws?': CJP's Dipke questions FIR against woman; asks why BJP leaders not booked over abusive remarks

Questioning the FIR against a woman accused of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke on Friday asked whether there were "two laws" in the country and why no similar action had been taken against BJP leaders and IT cell members accused of using objectionable language.

In a video shared by the outfit on X, Dipke said he had learnt that a case had been registered against a woman for using abusive language and questioned why similar action had not been taken in other cases.

“If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?” Dipke asked.

He alleged that several such social media users had repeatedly used objectionable language against women while openly identifying themselves with the BJP.

“They have been using all kinds of words, not respecting women from any angle. And they proudly wrote in their bio, ‘Followed by PM Modi’. Such people have abused girls. When will the case be filed on them?” he added.

Dipke also referred to remarks made by BJP leaders in the past, questioning why similar action had not been taken against them.

“It is not just the BJP's IT cell. Their Member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri ji, what words did he use for a fellow Member of Parliament, everyone remembers that,” he said.