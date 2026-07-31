Uttarakhand on high alert: Eight districts warned of flash floods as monsoon wreaks havoc; 102 roads shut

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand government has placed eight districts on high alert after the India Meteorological Department warned of a low-to-moderate flash-flood risk amid relentless monsoon rain.

District magistrates have been directed to keep rescue and relief teams ready through August 3, with widespread showers expected to persist during the coming week.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) issued alerts for Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri Garhwal, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. Disaster-management officials and departmental nodal officers have been told to remain mobilised and respond swiftly to landslides, flooding or stranded residents.

“Food, drinking water and medical assistance must be arranged immediately wherever people are stranded,” the state directive said. Administrations were also asked to protect schoolchildren, pre-position machinery along landslide-prone roads and restrict tourist movement in high-altitude areas whenever conditions deteriorate.

The prolonged spell has already disrupted connectivity across the hill state, leaving 102 roads blocked. These include one national highway, two Border Roads Organisation routes, one major district road, 17 Public Works Department roads and 82 rural and PMGSY links.

Chamoli is the worst-hit with 23 closures, followed by Pithoragarh with 19, Rudraprayag with 17 and Tehri with 12. Seven roads each are shut in Pauri and Bageshwar, while six remain closed in Dehradun.