ECI schedules Rajya Sabha polls for 27 seats on June 18; NDA expected to increase strength to 149

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued notifications for elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats — 24 vacancies arising from retirements in 10 states and three by-elections in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Odisha caused by resignations.

Polling for all 27 seats will be held on June 18, with counting scheduled for the same day after 5 pm, the ECI said. The last date for filing nominations is June 8 till 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted by the respective Returning Officers on June 9, while June 11 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of candidature, the notification said.

With the regular biennial vacancies for 24 seats from Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Mizoram have been created and three casual vacancies cropped up due to resignations, indications are there that the Opposition block is set to gain at least three seats in the Upper House. But, the ruling BJP-led NDA is expected to maintain its current strength.

Prominent members retiring next month include Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, and Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian.

Of the 27 seats going to the polls, the ruling NDA is set to increase its strength by one seat to 19.

The NDA currently holds 148 seats in the 245-member Rajya Sabha.