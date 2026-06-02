CBSE alleges cyberattack attempts on re-evaluation platform amid student rush

The CBSE on Tuesday said that "malicious actors" targeted its re-evaluation portal with a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service (DoS) attack that generated 1.5 million hits within two minutes and over one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access.

The board said the portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users and that more than 16,000 students had successfully completed their submissions as of 3 pm.

"While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal today, malicious actors attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks," the board said in a post on X.

"The most recent being a denial of service attack attempt causing 1.5 million hits on the portal within a matter of two minutes and more than one lakh attempts of unauthorised file access," it added.

Based on student feedback, the CBSE said it has further refined the platform, including extending session time limits, to make the process more convenient and seamless.

"Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible," the board said.

Earlier in the day, the CBSE opened its online portal for verification of issues in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

"The portal for applying for verification of issues observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book and re-evaluation of answers has been made live on June 2, 2026. Students can avail the facility of verification of issue(s) observed in supplied scanned copy of answer book, if any, and re-evaluation of answer(s) if not satisfied with the evaluation," the CBSE said.

The portal will remain open from June 2 to June 6 (midnight), and no offline applications or requests submitted after the deadline will be accepted.

Students are required to log in through the CBSE website using their Aadhaar number and submit applications online. The entire process, including fee payment, will be conducted digitally.