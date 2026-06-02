Rahul Gandhi calls CBSE reshuffle a 'cover-up', demands Pradhan's dismissal over OSM row

The Congress leader reiterated his demand for the minister's removal and a judicial investigation into the controversy.

"Our demand remains the same: dismiss the education minister and conduct an independent judicial inquiry. These aren't some one-month-old internal files of the Modi government to be brushed aside," Gandhi said, adding that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi cared about the nearly 18.5 lakh students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 examinations, Pradhan would have been removed already.

Earlier in the day, the government ordered changes in the CBSE's top leadership and announced a probe into the procurement of the OSM system, which has come under scrutiny following complaints from students and parents over the digital evaluation process.

According to an official, Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta have been transferred.

The Cabinet Secretariat also announced the constitution of a one-member committee headed by S. Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, to examine matters relating to the procurement of services for the OSM system by the CBSE.

The committee has been empowered to seek assistance from officials of other departments and is expected to submit its report to the Department of Personnel and Training within one month.

Concerns over the OSM system intensified after students and parents flagged alleged irregularities in the digital evaluation process, including claims of answer-sheet mismatches and a lack of transparency in verification and re-evaluation procedures.