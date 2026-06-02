Sovereignty of nation must prevail over personal liberty in narcotics cases: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said national sovereignty must take precedence over personal liberty when the two are in conflict, particularly in cases involving narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The court made the remarks while setting aside a Punjab and Haryana High Court order that had granted bail to a man accused of operating a drug-trafficking network from inside a jail using mobile phones.

"Should there be any conflict between the sovereignty of the country and personal liberty, undoubtedly, the former shall prevail, particularly, when a war is waged against the nation, be it in the form of supply of drugs, which vitally affects the national economy and the health of people," a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said.

The apex court said in this case, there are antecedents involving commission of offences of the very same nature under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and therefore, it cannot be said that the accused is not likely to commit such an offence while on bail.

Noting that the accused has only undergone a year and seven months in jail, the bench said if found guilty, a maximum prison sentence of 20 years may be imposed upon him.

"Therefore, it cannot be said that he has suffered incarceration for a long period, warranting interference in view of Article 21 of the Constitution," it said.

The court said while on several occasions it has recognised that prolonged incarceration warrants the grant of bail in view of Article 21, the application of the concept is not uniform.

"Moreover, there is no doubt that what constitutes 'prolonged incarceration' for the purposes of bail has not been expounded by this court or the law of the land," it added.

(With inputs from PTI)