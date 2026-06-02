Supreme Court strength increases to 37 as five new judges sworn in

NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court.

The CJI administered the oath to Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Arun Palli and Senior Advocate V. Mohana as judges of the apex court.

With their appointments, the Supreme Court’s working strength has risen to 37, including the CJI, against a sanctioned strength of 38, leaving one vacancy.

On May 27, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of the four High Court Chief Justices and Senior Advocate V. Mohana to the top court. The recommendation was made at meetings held on May 22 and 27.

It is to be noted that no woman judge has been appointed to the Supreme Court since August 2021.

Recently, the strength of the Supreme Court was increased to 38 judges, including the CJI, to deal with the pendency of cases.