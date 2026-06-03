CPI(M) claims arrested Noida workers were physically assaulted under police custody

CPI(M) party delegation led by general secretary MA Baby met Noida workers who were recently released on bail after a month since their arrest.

The delegation alleged that the workers informed them that they were physically abused in police custody, framed with fabricated evidence and booked under various charges. Notably, the delegation also met workers who have been fired from work for participating in the protests.

The workers narrated their experiences to the delegation, which also included CPI(M) Polit Bureau members R Arun Kumar and Tapan Sen, Rajya Sabha member V Sivadasan and other party leaders.

The delegation also interacted with workers from Fabstract Clothing, where around 50 employees reportedly joined the trade union movement following protests in April.