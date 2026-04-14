Noida worker protest: Uttar Pradesh government alleges conspiracy, Pakistani link in unrest

LUCKNOW: As protests by thousands of factory workers turned violent in Noida on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government alleged a possible conspiracy and the role of outsiders, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging attempts to disrupt the state’s investment climate and growth.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi came out in support of the protesters and criticised the state government, calling it a poor handling of the situation.

UP Labour Minister Anil Rajbhar said that “links to handlers in Pakistan” were also being probed in light of recent terror-related arrests in the region.

The unrest triggered arson, vandalism and clashes with police, prompting authorities to step in to restore order.

Anil Rajbhar termed the unrest a “well-planned conspiracy”, citing recent arrests of suspected terrorists in Meerut and Noida allegedly linked to handlers in Pakistan.

“The incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting development and law and order in the state. In recent days, four suspected terrorists were arrested from Meerut and Noida, with links to handlers based in Pakistan. In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are seriously investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar said.

On the other hand, UP Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi accused the opposition of fomenting trouble and inciting violence amid the protests.

A statement from the minister’s office said that while the government was taking workers’ concerns seriously, “anarchic and thug elements” of the SP and the Congress had repeatedly conspired to disturb the state’s peace by instigating such protests. “At first glance, it cannot be denied that they played a suspicious role in inciting workers through rumour-mongering,” it added.

Opposition leaders, however, backed the protesting workers and criticised the government’s handling of the situation. Rahul Gandhi termed the violence the “final cry” of workers and supported their demand for higher wages, highlighting rising living costs and stagnant incomes.

“A worker in Noida earns Rs 12,000 a month while rent alone is Rs 4,000–7,000. Annual raises are wiped out by rising expenses,” he said, also criticising labour policies and alleging extended working hours without wage increases.

Akhilesh Yadav demanded the resignation of Yogi Adityanath, claiming the protests were spreading beyond factories to households and linking the unrest to inflation and economic distress.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said it was ironic that in a fast-growing economy, workers were facing conditions comparable to bonded labour.

The violence comes amid growing discontent among workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Rs 20,000, with protests intensifying across industrial clusters in and around Noida.