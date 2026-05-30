Allahabad HC seeks State's response on plea of Journalist held for inciting Noida workers’ protest

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply on a petition concerning journalist Satyam Verma, who was arrested last month on allegations of instigating workers to carry out violence during the Noida labour protests.

A division bench, comprising Justice Salil Kumar Rai and Justice Devendra Singh, after hearing Senior Advocate SFA Naqvi, along with Advocates Shashwat Anand and Ankur Azad, appearing for Verma, on the illegality of his arrest and continued custody, issued notice to the State authorities and granted time to file a Counter Affidavit on the habeas corpus writ petition.

Verma was separately booked under the National Security Act (NSA) on May 13.

The petition filed on behalf of Verma by his wife challenges his arrest, detention and remand. The petition alleges serious procedural irregularities in the arrest and custodial transfer process and has accordingly sought his release along with preservation of electronic and documentary evidence relating to the detention.

Verma was arrested in Lucknow on April 17.