NHRC issues notice to Odisha, UP police chiefs following media report on trafficking, sexual assault of tribal girl

The NHRC served notices to the Odisha and Uttar Pradesh police chiefs after a media report revealed that a 17-year-old tribal girl from Dhenkanal district was allegedly trafficked, sold and subjected to repeated sexual assaults for over two years in Jhansi.

"The victim and three other girls were reportedly 'trafficked' to Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of providing jobs," the National Human Rights Commission said.

The tribal girl managed to escape with the help of a local advocate and approached the Jhansi police.

Although her statement was recorded, it was alleged that no further action was taken by the police except for providing a train ticket to Odisha, the human rights body said in a statement.

Upon her return, the Odisha Police recorded her statement, and an investigation is underway, it said.