NMC silent on action against medical colleges flouting stipend regulations: RTIs reveal

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has remained silent on the action taken over the past three years against medical colleges for allegedly flouting regulations on stipends for interns and postgraduate students, a series of RTI replies have revealed.

This comes despite the Supreme Court pulling up the NMC over delays in furnishing a reply on a plea alleging that 70 per cent of medical colleges in the country do not pay stipends to MBBS interns.

What is notable is that, while the NMC has periodically issued public notices announcing action against erring medical colleges on the stipend issue, it has failed to share details when sought through RTI applications or by the apex court.

A series of RTI applications filed by Kerala-based RTI activist Dr K V Babu on the stipend issue have received evasive replies from the NMC regarding action taken against medical colleges, both government and private, for allegedly violating the Maintenance of Standards of Medical Education Regulations (MSMER), 2023.

The NMC is mandated to take action against medical colleges for violations of the MSMER, 2023, which clearly state that if any regulation, including non-payment of stipends to interns and postgraduate students, is breached, several measures can be taken against the institution. These include closure or the imposition of heavy fines.